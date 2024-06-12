Greece Bracing For Heat Wave With Mandatory Closures For Businesses, Schools
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Greece is bracing for a heat wave with the government ordering the closure of schools and businesses, local media reported Wednesday.
The extreme hot weather, in response to the extended high-pressure area over the coasts of Africa and the Central Mediterranean, is expected to last until Friday, state-run AMNA news agency announced.
With the temperatures expected to reach up to 43 C (109.4 F) in some parts of the country, businesses located in the regions of Attica, which includes Athens and adjacent port city of Piraeus, the Eastern Peloponnese and Thessaly, mandatory work stoppage were announced from noon to 5 p.
m.
Likewise, civil servants are entitled to work remotely and take special leave while kindergartens and Primary schools were suspended in many cities, including Athens and Thessaloniki.
Famous archeological site of Acropolis in Athens was also closed to the visitors between noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
