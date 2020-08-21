UrduPoint.com
Greece, Bulgaria to Ink Deal on Building LNG Terminal in Alexandroupolis August 24- Athens

Greece and Bulgaria will sign on August 24 an agreement on the participation of Bulgarian gas transmission system operator Bulgartransgaz in the project involving a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Greek city of Alexandroupolis, the press service of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Greece and Bulgaria will sign on August 24 an agreement on the participation of Bulgarian gas transmission system operator Bulgartransgaz in the project involving a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Greek city of Alexandroupolis, the press service of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday.

The signing ceremony will take place in Athens with the participation of Mitsotakis and his Bulgarian counterpart, Boyko Borissov, the press service added.

In particular, Bulgartransgaz will acquire 20 percent of the capital of Gastrade, a Greek utility company developing the Alexandroupolis LNG terminal, located 10 kilometers (6.

2 miles) from the city. The station consists of a floating LNG unit with a storage capacity of up to 170,000 cubic meters (6 million cubic feet) and a maximum gasification capacity of 22.7 million cubic meters per day, as well as a 28-kilometer-long pipeline system.

The terminal is set to be commissioned in 2022, while the main LNG suppliers will be the US, Qatar and other countries.

