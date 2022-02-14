Greece, Bulgaria Urge Nationals to Leave Ukraine Amid Fear of Escalation

Greece and Bulgaria urged their nationals on Monday to leave Ukraine as tensions continue running high in the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Greece and Bulgaria urged their nationals on Monday to leave Ukraine as tensions continue running high in the region.

The Greek foreign ministry said it held a crisis meeting on Ukraine together with national defense and education and religion ministers.

"The Foreign Ministry strongly advises Greek citizens against traveling any place in Ukraine and recommends that Greek citizens who are in Ukraine leave it immediately," it said.

Greece will scale down diplomatic presence in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and ramp it up in Mariupol, the southeastern port city with a sizable Greek community.

The Bulgarian foreign ministry said it was closely watching tensions between Ukraine and Russia and was prepared to airlift its nationals to safety. Russia has denied plans of invasion.

A ministerial spokesperson said 40 Bulgarian citizens in Ukraine had registered with the ministry but no one had asked for help to leave Ukraine so far.

Malaysia meanwhile asked the 11 nationals registered with the embassy in Kiev and the mission's nine Malaysian staffers to follow recommendations of Ukrainian authorities.