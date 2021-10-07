Greece Calls Defense Deal With France 'First Step' Towards European Strategic Autonomy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The defense agreement between France and Greece can be seen as a first step towards European strategic autonomy, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday.

On Thursday, Greek lawmakers ratified the landmark defense deal with France. Under the agreement, Athens will purchase three French frigates, with an option to buy one more, in 2025-2026. Additionally, the two countries committed to mutual assistance in case of an armed attack on either.

"This historic text is being brought to the attention of Parliament, making today's debate historic, as its adoption means shielding the country, strengthening the southern European flank of the agreement, but is also the first effort towards the strategic autonomy for Europe," Mitsotakis was quoted as saying by the Kathimerini newspaper.

The first frigate will arrive at the Salamis Naval Base in 2025, according to the prime minister.

The defense agreement between Greece and France was concluded in Paris on September 28 in the presence of Mitsotakis and French President Emmanuel Macron. The deal was signed by the ministers of defense and foreign affairs of the two countries.