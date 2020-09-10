Greece Calls for EU Sanctions Against Turkey if Drilling in Eastern Mediterranean Persists

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The European Union should impose sanctions on Turkey if it keeps up its current course of actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, Greek Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said on Thursday at a session of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs.

"If Turkey decides to continue its present course, there can be no alternative but to adopt smart and effective measures against Turkey. We must send a clear message through sanctions � the EU is determined to safeguard the security in its immediate neighborhood of the Eastern Mediterranean and there is no room for provocative and illegal actions and behavior," Varvitsiotis said.

What Turkey is expected to do in this regard is to immediately withdraw all of its vessels, both military and exploratory, from the disputed waters, the Greek official said.

"Greece is ready to resolve its dispute with Turkey regarding the delimitation of maritime areas in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean through dialogue, and if dialogue fails, through the joint move to the International Court of Justice in Hague," Varvitsiotis said.

In a warning alluding to Turkey's EU integration aspirations, Varvitsiotis said the course of the current situation can prompt Greece to either be "a bridge-builder for the strengthening of Turkish-EU relations" or "an obstacle to that."

Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean have been brewing for many months around Turkey's exploration for gas in waters which Cyprus and Greece claim as their exclusive economic zones. The situation exacerbated this summer, as Turkey sent an exploratory vessel accompanied by a fleet of military vessels to drill in Greece's continental shelf.

As Ankara ignored the calls to vacate the disputed waters, Greece has mobilized its armed forces. France and Italy sent a naval contingent to the Eastern Mediterranean to conduct joint drills with Greece and Cyprus as part of the so-called Quartet Cooperation Initiative.

Sanctions against Turkey over its drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean is an option the European Union might resort to if negotiations fail, as stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell after an informal summit of EU foreign ministers in late August.