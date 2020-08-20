(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called for a "solidarity signal" to the Belarusian people and urged the European Union to treat the violation of human rights in Belarus and Turkey equally, his press service said on Wednesday.

Mitsotakis spoke at an emergency EU summit on Belarus earlier in the day.

"The prime minister spoke about the 'sad pictures of brutal repressions' that the whole world witnessed and stressed he need to send a signal of solidarity to the people of Belarus. Agreeing with Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades's position on that Europe cannot have two different standards for Belarus and Turkey, Mitsotakis emphasized that the EU's attitude to human rights and the rule of law cannot be different for Belarus and Turkey," the press release read.

According to the Greek prime minister's office, Mitsotakis also presented the EU summit with facts of Turkey "currently systematically violating all norms of international law," referring specifically to Ankara's drilling activities in areas of the Eastern Mediterranean which Greece and Cyprus consider their exclusive economic zones. The two countries have long urged the European Union to toughen up its stance and treat the violation of their borders as a violation of EU external borders, which they are.

"With the informal Council of EU foreign ministers upcoming on August 27 and the European Council summit on Turkey scheduled for September 24-25, all options in relation to Turkey, including sanctions, are on the table," the press release read.

The Greek Foreign Ministry, in turn, has urged for "an immediate deescalation and prevention of any further use of force against citizens" in Belarus.

"The rule of law and the fundamental rights and freedoms must be unconditionally respected and they are the prerequisite of launching and inclusive democratic dialogue in Belarus," the ministry said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

Mass protests erupted in Belarus on August 9 following a presidential election that saw the incumbent president reelected for a sixth consecutive term. Although the electoral authorities have claimed that Alexander Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists on that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, but have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 120 security officers.