Greece Calls Migrants Massing on Turkish Border National Security Threat

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Greece considers the build-up of migrants on its northeastern border with Turkey a threat to the national security, a government spokesman said Sunday.

The Greek authorities estimated that some 15,500 migrants tried to cross over into Europe since Saturday night, after Turkey said it would no longer stop them from going.

"In these circumstances, the situation presents an active, serious, exceptional and assymetrical threat to the country's national security," Stelios Petsas said.

He accused Turkey of using migrants as "pawns" to exert diplomatic pressure on Europe. Instead of stopping people from entering, he said, it has been encouraging efforts to force their way into Greece.