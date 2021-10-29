UrduPoint.com

Greece Calls On EU To Pursue Tougher Policy Towards Turkey

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:20 PM

Greece Calls on EU to Pursue Tougher Policy Towards Turkey

The European Union should show its discontent with Turkey's "arbitrary" behavior by actions, not only words, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The European Union should show its discontent with Turkey's "arbitrary" behavior by actions, not only words, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday.

"Western moderation appears to encourage Turkey's arbitrary behavior," Mitsotakis said at a joint press conference with Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Athens, as quoted by Greek newspaper Kathimerini. "It's time for European principles to translate into European practice."

Mitsotakis noted that Greece wants friendly relations with neighboring countries on the basis of international law, but "will not tolerate challenges to its sovereign rights."

Merkel, in turn, urged both countries to resolve disagreements through dialogue.

For decades Greece has been at odds with Turkey over a range of issues, such as competing territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean and the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus.

The EU, not recognizing the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state, has repeatedly expressed official support for Greece, threatening Turkey with sanctions, but has never carried them out.

Under the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee, Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom are the guarantors of Cypriot security and territorial integrity. The treaty also reserved guarantors the right to interfere on the island if its independence is deemed under threat.

In 1974, Turkey used the treaty to justify its invasion of Cyprus. A decade later, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus unilaterally proclaimed independence and has to date been recognized only by Turkey.

The United Nations is currently trying to broker reconciliation talks with the leaders of the Greek and Turkish sides of the island.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Turkey German European Union Athens Independence United Kingdom Cyprus Greece Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

Mushaal Mallick appreciates Australian MP for supp ..

Mushaal Mallick appreciates Australian MP for supporting Kashmir cause

7 seconds ago
 Greek Coast Guard Rescues 400 People Stranded at S ..

Greek Coast Guard Rescues 400 People Stranded at Sea

9 seconds ago
 Pakistan-China Industrial Expo 2021 opens

Pakistan-China Industrial Expo 2021 opens

10 seconds ago
 30 persons receive Governor Award

30 persons receive Governor Award

12 seconds ago
 Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

14 seconds ago
 Authority members re-institute administrative, rev ..

Authority members re-institute administrative, revenue powers to NEPRA chairman

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.