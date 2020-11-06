Greece Cancels Athens Polytechnic Uprising Anniversary Celebrations Over COVID-19

Greece is canceling mass events marking the anniversary of the Athens Polytechnic uprising on November 17 due to the introduction of a quarantine to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Minister for Citizen Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis said on Friday following a government meeting

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Greece is canceling mass events marking the anniversary of the Athens Polytechnic uprising on November 17 due to the introduction of a quarantine to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Minister for Citizen Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis said on Friday following a government meeting.

Earlier this week, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a three-week nationwide lockdown starting Saturday over a resurgence in the daily increment of COVID-19 cases.

"In 2020, we did not celebrate together the days that unite us. We did not celebrate March 25 [the beginning of the Greek War of Independence], Easter, October 28 [Ochi Day that marks Greece's refusal to yield to the powers of the Axis in 1940].

The Polytechnic uprising cannot be an exception," Chrysochoidis said, as quoted by the ministry's press service.

In November 1973, a student uprising against the Greek military junta began at the National Technical University of Athens, paving the way to the collapse of the regime. Though the uprising was suppressed, it led to massive protests, which resulted in the overthrow of the dictatorship.

Commemorative mass events on the anniversary of the uprising in Greece are held for three days starting on November 17. Traditionally, citizens hold two marches toward the US embassy � the Greeks accuse the United States of supporting the junta from 1967-1974.