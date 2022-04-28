UrduPoint.com

Greece Cancels Confidence-Building Talks With Turkey Over Airspace Violations

Greece said on Thursday it could not discuss confidence-building measures with Turkey after its fellow NATO member stepped up air patrols that it said violated Greece airspace

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Greece said on Thursday it could not discuss confidence-building measures with Turkey after its fellow NATO member stepped up air patrols that it said violated Greece airspace.

"These actions are unacceptable, they are a violation of Greece's sovereignty...

It is absolutely clear that such climate is not suitable for meetings on confidence-building measures," government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou said.

The Greek military said Turkish jets violated Greece's airspace in the Aegean Sea 168 times on Wednesday alone. Oikonomou said Greece would respond to this "unacceptable challenge" locally and at the diplomatic level.

