UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Cancels Mandatory Quarantine For Russian Tourists Starting April 26 - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 03:20 AM

Greece Cancels Mandatory Quarantine for Russian Tourists Starting April 26 - Government

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Russian tourists arriving in Greece will no longer be required to undergo mandatory quarantine starting April 26, provided they have both a negative PCR test and a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, a relevant decision was published by the Government Gazette on Saturday.

Greece began to partially reopen its borders to tourists on Monday, lifting the 7-day COVID-19 quarantine for travelers arriving from the European Union and five countries ” Israel, Serbia, the UAE, the UK, and the US ” if they have a negative PCR test or a vaccination certificate. The government's fresh decree adds more countries to the list ” Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda and Singapore.

The government has also extended the permission to enter the country for up to 4,000 Russian citizens per week until May 3, with tourists allowed to arrive in Greece via airports in Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Chania, Corfu, Rhodes, Kos, Mykonos and Santorini.

Greece started to allow entry for up to 500 Russian citizens per week last September. The entry permission has since been extended several times.

Russian nationals arriving in Greece must also fill out a Passenger Locator Form, providing all the contact information for their stay in Greece.

Greece remains under a COVID-19 quarantine with a nighttime curfew. Tourists will not be able to travel between Greek regions or dine in places outside their accommodation. Leaving the declared accommodation without notifying the Greek authorities will be punishable with a 300 euro fine ($360).

Greece will reopen for tourists from across the globe in mid-May. Until then, the government plans to gradually drop the restrictions for travelers from eligible locations.

Related Topics

Thailand Australia Israel Russia European Union UAE Fine Kos Thessaloniki Athens Singapore United Kingdom South Korea Rwanda Serbia Greece Euro April May September All From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

3 hours ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

3 hours ago

Protests in London against remaining UK Covid rule ..

3 hours ago

Environmentally unfriendly as Formula E race runs ..

3 hours ago

Govt provides anti-corona vaccine to million of pe ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.