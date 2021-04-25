Greece Cancels Mandatory Quarantine for Russian Tourists Starting April 26 - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Russian tourists arriving in Greece will no longer be required to undergo mandatory quarantine starting April 26, provided they have both a negative PCR test and a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, a relevant decision was published by the Government Gazette on Saturday.

Greece began to partially reopen its borders to tourists on Monday, lifting the 7-day COVID-19 quarantine for travelers arriving from the European Union and five countries ” Israel, Serbia, the UAE, the UK, and the US ” if they have a negative PCR test or a vaccination certificate. The government's fresh decree adds more countries to the list ” Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda and Singapore.

The government has also extended the permission to enter the country for up to 4,000 Russian citizens per week until May 3, with tourists allowed to arrive in Greece via airports in Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Chania, Corfu, Rhodes, Kos, Mykonos and Santorini.

Greece started to allow entry for up to 500 Russian citizens per week last September. The entry permission has since been extended several times.

Russian nationals arriving in Greece must also fill out a Passenger Locator Form, providing all the contact information for their stay in Greece.

Greece remains under a COVID-19 quarantine with a nighttime curfew. Tourists will not be able to travel between Greek regions or dine in places outside their accommodation. Leaving the declared accommodation without notifying the Greek authorities will be punishable with a 300 euro fine ($360).

Greece will reopen for tourists from across the globe in mid-May. Until then, the government plans to gradually drop the restrictions for travelers from eligible locations.