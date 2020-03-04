UrduPoint.com
Greece 'categorically' Denies Firing On Migrants At Turkey Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:11 PM

Greece 'categorically' denies firing on migrants at Turkey border

Greece on Wednesday "categorically" denied claims by Turkey that it had fired live bullets against migrants on the border, with several allegedly injured and one later dying

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Greece on Wednesday "categorically" denied claims by Turkey that it had fired live bullets against migrants on the border, with several allegedly injured and one later dying.

"I deny it categorically," Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters when asked about Turkey's allegation.

