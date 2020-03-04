Greece 'categorically' Denies Firing On Migrants At Turkey Border
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:11 PM
Greece on Wednesday "categorically" denied claims by Turkey that it had fired live bullets against migrants on the border, with several allegedly injured and one later dying
"I deny it categorically," Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters when asked about Turkey's allegation.