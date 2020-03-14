Greece Closes Restaurants, Malls for 2 Weeks Amid COVID-19 Fears - Health Ministry

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Greece has moved to shut down places of public gathering and eating in order to abate the spread of coronavirus in the country, where the number of cases has reached 190, Health Ministry Spokesman Sotirios Tsiodras said at a news conference in Athens on Friday.

With the exception of takeaway and delivery establishments, all restaurants, cafes, bars, shopping centers will be closed henceforth for two weeks.

Supermarkets, grocery stores and pharmacies will remain operational during this period, Tsiodras went on to say.

The announcement came the same day as Greece announced sweeping closures of schools and universities as well as the cancellation of the iconic Olympic torch relay.

After passing its peak in China, COVID-19 appears to be taking a foothold in Europe, where the number of cases appear to be on an exponential trajectory.