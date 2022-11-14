(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The Greek government condemns terrorism and does not condone any manifestation of it, Greek government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou said on Monday, commenting on the the deadly terrorist attack in central Istanbul, which claimed the lives of six people.

An explosion occurred on pedestrian, tourist hotspot Istiklal street in Istanbul on Sunday afternoon. According to the authorities, the suspect has been detained. On Monday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that if police had not caught the attacker, they would have fled to Greece.

"Our government strongly opposes any terrorist action. The bombing in Istanbul is absolutely disgusting and it is completely condemned politically. As you know, our country has an open front against any manifestation of terrorism around the world," Oikonomou said during a briefing.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said that the explosion, qualified as a terrorist act, left 81 people injured, 39 of whom have already been released from hospital.

According to the Milliyet newspaper, the suspect, a citizen of Syria, has confessed to having links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated by Ankara as a terrorist organization.

Greece and Turkey have been at odds for decades over a number of issues including competing territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean, the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus, the extradition of terror suspects and the support of various groups, including PKK. Turkey has repeatedly accused Greece of training Kurdish fighters, however Athens has also denied all the accusations.