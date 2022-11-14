UrduPoint.com

Greece Condemns Any Manifestation Of Terrorism After Blast In Istanbul - Gov't Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Greece Condemns Any Manifestation of Terrorism After Blast in Istanbul - Gov't Spokesman

The Greek government condemns terrorism and does not condone any manifestation of it, Greek government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou said on Monday, commenting on the the deadly terrorist attack in central Istanbul, which claimed the lives of six people

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The Greek government condemns terrorism and does not condone any manifestation of it, Greek government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou said on Monday, commenting on the the deadly terrorist attack in central Istanbul, which claimed the lives of six people.

An explosion occurred on pedestrian, tourist hotspot Istiklal street in Istanbul on Sunday afternoon. According to the authorities, the suspect has been detained. On Monday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that if police had not caught the attacker, they would have fled to Greece.

"Our government strongly opposes any terrorist action. The bombing in Istanbul is absolutely disgusting and it is completely condemned politically. As you know, our country has an open front against any manifestation of terrorism around the world," Oikonomou said during a briefing.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said that the explosion, qualified as a terrorist act, left 81 people injured, 39 of whom have already been released from hospital.

According to the Milliyet newspaper, the suspect, a citizen of Syria, has confessed to having links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated by Ankara as a terrorist organization.

Greece and Turkey have been at odds for decades over a number of issues including competing territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean, the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus, the extradition of terror suspects and the support of various groups, including PKK. Turkey has repeatedly accused Greece of training Kurdish fighters, however Athens has also denied all the accusations.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist World Police Syria Interior Minister Turkey Athens Ankara Istanbul Cyprus Greece Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Three-day training program on sericulture conclude ..

Three-day training program on sericulture concluded

33 seconds ago
 Moldova to Stop Using Gazprom's Services in 2023 - ..

Moldova to Stop Using Gazprom's Services in 2023 - Lawmaker

36 seconds ago
 Aged man commits suicide

Aged man commits suicide

38 seconds ago
 2 farmers booked over burning crop residues

2 farmers booked over burning crop residues

4 minutes ago
 Xi tells Biden that US and China share interests, ..

Xi tells Biden that US and China share interests, warns against Taiwan 'red line ..

4 minutes ago
 Berlin Says Nationalization of SEFE Connected to ' ..

Berlin Says Nationalization of SEFE Connected to 'Excessive Commercial Debt'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.