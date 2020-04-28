Greece Confirms 2 New Deaths, 17 Cases of COVID-19 in 24 Hours - Authorities

Greece has confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the overall tally to 2,534, Sotiris Tsiodras, a spokesman of the Greek Health Ministry, said on Monday during a briefing

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Greece has confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the overall tally to 2,534, Sotiris Tsiodras, a spokesman of the Greek Health Ministry, said on Monday during a briefing.

Greece also registered two coronavirus-related fatalities over the given period.

So far, the death toll has reached 136.

As of now, 43 patients are being treated in intensive care units, according to the health authorities.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis planned to address the nation on Tuesday and announced that the country would gradually begin to lift its anti-coronavirus measures starting on May 4.