Greece Confirms 21 New Cases of Coronavirus, Total Number Reaches 66 - Health Ministry

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Greece confirmed 21 new cases of the coronavirus disease, officially known as COVID-19, on Saturday, while the total number of people infected with the virus reached 66, the Health Ministry said.

"The total number of people infected with the new coronavirus is now 66, and they are all of Greek origin," the ministry said.

According to the health authorities, the majority of people who tested positive for the virus got infected while traveling to Israel and Egypt.

The first case of COVID-19 in Greece was reported on February 26 ” a woman who returned from northern Italy got infected with the coronavirus.