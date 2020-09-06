Greece Considers Reports That Turkey Moved Tanks to Border to Be Propaganda - Government

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Media reports on Turkey moving tanks to the Edirne province on the border with Greece are not confirmed and seem to be a part of Turkish propaganda, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Turkish IHA news agency, citing military sources, reported that Turkey was moving 40 tanks from the Syria-bordering southeastern Hatay province to Edirne amid Ankara-Athens tensions over maritime rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Shortly afterward, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency, citing its sources, reported that a pre-planned redeployment of the military units took place, while reports about transfer of tanks to the Greek border were false.

"First of all, this [reports on the transfer of tanks] is not confirmed, and this is apparently part of Turkish propaganda launched over internal reasons. Moreover, the mentioned number [40] is not that significant and will not change the balance of power in Evros [the Greek province bordering Turkey's Edirne]," Petsas told the Greek Open tv channel.

When addressing possible de-esclatation of tensions with Turkey and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's calls to hold technical talks, the Greek government spokesman said that negotiations were off the table until Turkish vessels leave what Athens calls its continental shelf.

"Not a single meeting [between Turkey and Greece] has been scheduled either at the expanded NATO level or at the bilateral level. In any case, there will be no beginning of technical talks, or any discussions, as long as the research vessel and other Turkish ships remain there [in the eastern Mediterranean]," Petsas said.

The spokesman added that Turkey should prove on the ground that it was in fact supporting dialogue and international law.

The Turkish-Greek tensions escalated in August after Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone, has mobilized its armed forces to high alert, and vowed to protect its sovereign rights by all necessary means.

Both countries accuse each other of signing illegal deals on maritime rights with third countries.