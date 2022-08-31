Greece Conveys Protest to Stoltenberg After NATO Congratulates Turkey on Armed Forces Day

Athens has criticized NATO after the Alliance Land Command in Turkey's Izmir congratulated Turkey on the country's 100th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Dumlupinar and Turkish Armed Forces Day, calling the action both inappropriate and unacceptable, the Greek Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Athens has criticized NATO after the Alliance Land Command in Turkey's Izmir congratulated Turkey on the country's 100th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Dumlupinar and Turkish Armed Forces Day, calling the action both inappropriate and unacceptable, the Greek Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"After the statement of the NATO Allied Land Command, headquartered in Izmir, on Turkish Armed Forces Day, the permanent representative of Greece to NATO expressed a strong protest to the NATO secretary general, stressing that this message is not only inappropriate, but also unacceptable," the ministry said.

The Greek military authorities in NATO will also make a similar representation at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), which includes the headquarters of the land command, it added.

The Battle of Dumlupinar took place from August 26-30 in 1922 and was the last battle in the Greco-Turkish War, which put an end to the Greek presence in Anatolia.