UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Counts On New Leader Of Northern Cyprus To Resume Reunification Talks

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:36 PM

Greece Counts on New Leader of Northern Cyprus to Resume Reunification Talks

The government of Greece expects Ersin Tatar, the president-elect of the unrecognized Republic of Northern Cyprus, to want to resume the negotiation for Cyprus' reunification, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The government of Greece expects Ersin Tatar, the president-elect of the unrecognized Republic of Northern Cyprus, to want to resume the negotiation for Cyprus' reunification, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday.

Tatar, a hardline pro-Turkey candidate, won the presidential election on Sunday with 51.7 percent of the vote, outdoing the pro-unification incumbent president of the Turkish-majority unrecognized republic, Mustafa Akinci, who collected 48.3 percent of the vote.

"After an election, one must look forward and not back. Therefore, we hope the leader elected [by] the Turkish-Cypriots will come to the negotiating table," Petsas said at a briefing, as quoted by the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

Petsas also referenced Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades, who had stated his commitment to seeking the island's reunification.

According to Cypriot government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios, Anastasiades and Tatar have already spoken on the phone and agreed to hold a bilateral meeting at the earliest possible.

Cyprus has been split between Greek and Turkish communities since 1974 after Turkey invaded the island in response to an uprising of Greek Cypriots that resulted in a change of government. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared its independence without being recognized by any country except for Turkey.

The United Nations has attempted brokering a reunification dialogue, but the effort failed and the talks have been completely stalled since 2017.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Turkey Vote Split Independence Cyprus Greece Sunday 2017 Government

Recent Stories

DBWC, Al Jalila Foundation and Creative Zone team ..

9 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner asks traders to devise strateg ..

3 minutes ago

IIU to emerge as best institutions to serve countr ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 19 Oct 2020

3 minutes ago

Ivory Coast police, students clash in Abidjan

6 minutes ago

Court adjourns reference against PPP's senator til ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.