Greece Counts on New Leader of Northern Cyprus to Resume Reunification Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The government of Greece expects Ersin Tatar, the president-elect of the unrecognized Republic of Northern Cyprus, to want to resume the negotiation for Cyprus' reunification, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday.

Tatar, a hardline pro-Turkey candidate, won the presidential election on Sunday with 51.7 percent of the vote, outdoing the pro-unification incumbent president of the Turkish-majority unrecognized republic, Mustafa Akinci, who collected 48.3 percent of the vote.

"After an election, one must look forward and not back. Therefore, we hope the leader elected [by] the Turkish-Cypriots will come to the negotiating table," Petsas said at a briefing, as quoted by the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

Petsas also referenced Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades, who had stated his commitment to seeking the island's reunification.

According to Cypriot government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios, Anastasiades and Tatar have already spoken on the phone and agreed to hold a bilateral meeting at the earliest possible.

Cyprus has been split between Greek and Turkish communities since 1974 after Turkey invaded the island in response to an uprising of Greek Cypriots that resulted in a change of government. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared its independence without being recognized by any country except for Turkey.

The United Nations has attempted brokering a reunification dialogue, but the effort failed and the talks have been completely stalled since 2017.