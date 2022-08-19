Greece, Cyprus Against Ban On Tourist Visas For Russians - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2022 | 08:26 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Greece and Cyprus are against introducing a ban on the issuance of tourist visas to Russians, Politico reported, citing officials.
"It (visa ban) would be a decision in the wrong direction," Cypriot diplomat Kornelios Konreliou told Politico.
Greece also supports Germany which opposes a block on tourist visas for Russians, Politico reported, citing Greek officials.