ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Athens and Nicosia condemned on Tuesday Turkey's drilling activities in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and expressed their will to resume negotiations that would lead to a "viable solution to the Cyprus problem."

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in Athens on Tuesday, releasing a joint statement afterward.

"[During the talks] detailed information was presented on Turkey's aggressive and illegal activities in Cyprus' EEZ and territorial waters," the statement said, adding that both leaders felt great concern and expressed protest against Ankara's activities in the region.

Both leaders agreed to coordinate actions against Turkey's illegal activities and expressed a common option that Ankara needed to cease drilling in the region and help create a political environment conducive to negotiations.

In early August, Anastasiades met with Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, saying afterward that the talks were "positive" and showed a possibility for future negotiations to settle the Cyprus issue.

Relations between Greece and Turkey worsened after Ankara started drilling for hydrocarbons off the coast of Cyprus, which is de facto split into two parts ” the Greek Cypriot Administration and the non-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The European Union has called on Turkey to end the drilling in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone. Meanwhile, Ankara continues to claim that it has the right to conduct drilling activities.