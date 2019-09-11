UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece, Cyprus Agree To Coordinate Actions Against Turkey's Gas Drilling In Mediterranean

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

Greece, Cyprus Agree to Coordinate Actions Against Turkey's Gas Drilling in Mediterranean

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Athens and Nicosia condemned on Tuesday Turkey's drilling activities in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and expressed their will to resume negotiations that would lead to a "viable solution to the Cyprus problem."

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in Athens on Tuesday, releasing a joint statement afterward.

"[During the talks] detailed information was presented on Turkey's aggressive and illegal activities in Cyprus' EEZ and territorial waters," the statement said, adding that both leaders felt great concern and expressed protest against Ankara's activities in the region.

Both leaders agreed to coordinate actions against Turkey's illegal activities and expressed a common option that Ankara needed to cease drilling in the region and help create a political environment conducive to negotiations.

In early August, Anastasiades met with Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, saying afterward that the talks were "positive" and showed a possibility for future negotiations to settle the Cyprus issue.

Relations between Greece and Turkey worsened after Ankara started drilling for hydrocarbons off the coast of Cyprus, which is de facto split into two parts ” the Greek Cypriot Administration and the non-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The European Union has called on Turkey to end the drilling in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone. Meanwhile, Ankara continues to claim that it has the right to conduct drilling activities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Turkey European Union Split Nicosia Athens Ankara Lead Cyprus Greece August

Recent Stories

UAE beat Malaysia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup Asian qual ..

2 hours ago

Future Manufacturing Summit highlights region&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Mauritanian Chief of Staff visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago

Minister of Climate Change visits Dubaiâ€™s Waterf ..

3 hours ago

UAE President receives message from President of K ..

3 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed briefed on latest initiatives of A ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.