Greece, Cyprus, Italy, France to hold military exercises from Wednesday: Athens

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Greece said it will launch military exercises Wednesday with France, Italy and Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean, the focus of escalating tensions between Athens and Ankara.

The joint exercises south of the Greek island of Crete will last three days, the defence ministry said.

The discovery of major gas deposits in waters surrounding Crete and Cyprus has triggered a scramble for energy riches and revived old rivalries between Greece and Turkey.