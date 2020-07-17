Greece, Cyprus Urge EU to Expand Sanctions on Turkey Over Drilling in Mediterranean

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday spoke at the European Council meeting and urged the European Union to expand sanctions against Turkey over its drilling activity in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Cypriot Press and Information Office said, citing a government spokesman.

The authorities of Greece and Cyprus believe that Turkey's plans to conduct oil and gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean violate their sovereignty. The EU has repeatedly condemned the actions of Ankara. However, Turkey says it will not stop exploration and drilling off the shores of Cyprus. The EU has introduced personal sanctions against individuals and companies involved in the drilling, which include freezing assets and a ban on travel to EU member states.

"Whenever #Turkey violates international law and undermines the vital interests of the #EU and its Members States, the Union should respond collectively and decisively in concrete terms," Anastasiades said on Twitter.

Anastasiades demanded the expansion of EU sanctions against Turkish individuals and legal entities engaged in drilling activity in the Cypriot exclusive economic zone.

He also called on the European Council to support the decision already made by the EU Foreign Affairs Council to prepare a package of further measures that will be taken against Ankara.

The European Council unanimously accepted the proposal of its president, Charles Michel, to convene a special session in September to discuss strategic relations between the European Union and Turkey in light of Turkey's actions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Cyprus has been split between Greek and Turkish communities since 1974. Turkey's drilling operations in what Cyprus claims to be its exclusive economic zones in the Mediterranean have long been a point of contention between Ankara and Nicosia, as well as in a larger European context. The area in question is believed to be rich in hydrocarbon reserves. Both Ankara, which backs the independence movement of the Turkish Cypriots in the north of the island, and the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus, believe that the exploration for natural resources in this area is their inherent right.