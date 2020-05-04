Greece debuts mobile virus testing as economy reopens

UrduPoint.com
Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:37 PM

Athens (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Greece on Monday began deploying mobile teams to boost testing for the coronavirus as lockdown restrictions were gradually eased, starting with small businesses.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said the first 25 teams -- which will eventually grow to 500 -- will prioritise testing in vulnerable, closed facilities such as prisons and homes for the elderly.

They will also help track contacts of confirmed virus cases, he said.

Greece has officially announced over 2,600 infections and 144 deaths, but the country of 11 million has so far carried out fewer than 80,000 tests.

Two more deaths were reported Monday before the scheduled daily briefing.

Also on Monday, nationwide lockdown restrictions were lifted for the first time in six weeks with about 10 percent of small businesses including hair salons, bookstores, opticians and florists allowed to reopen.

Churches were also reopened but only for solitary prayer.

The remaining retail stores will follow on May 11, as the government cautiously evaluates the situation on a weekly basis.

"This is where the difficult phase starts. Returning to a new normality seems like coming out of a labyrinth," Petsas said.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday said Greeks had shown "discipline and a very high sense of responsibility and solidarity" but now had to be "doubly careful." "As we now move on to the next phase... individual responsibility becomes even more important," the PM said as he met President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

With the loss of critical tourism income, the Greek economy could contract by as much as 10 percent this year, according to the International Monetary Fund. The finance ministry says the downturn can be limited to 4.7 percent, but unemployment could hit nearly 20 percent.

Open-air archaeological sites and theme parks will resume operation on May 18, followed by year-round hotels and restaurants on June 1.

