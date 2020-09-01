UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Delays School Reopening To September 14

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:14 PM

Greece delays school reopening to September 14

Greek schools will reopen on September 14, the education minister said on Tuesday, pushing the date a week back to allow people to return from holiday

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Greek schools will reopen on September 14, the education minister said on Tuesday, pushing the date a week back to allow people to return from holiday.

Masks will be compulsory in class and on board school buses, in addition to outdoors in congested areas, and will be provided for free.

Education Minister Niki Kerameus told a news conference classrooms and equipment would be regularly disinfected.

She said the delay would "allow for enough time after vacationers return, and limit the movement of asymptomatic persons".

Nearly five million masks will be provided for pupils and staff, officials had already said.

Random COVID-19 testing will also be carried out in schools, Kerameus said.

As an additional safety measure, Primary school children would also be provided with a free water bottle each, she said.

"Our children are safer in school... than on streets and squares, playing without rules," the minister said.

School trips and conferences are postponed, and class breaks will be rotated at different slots to avoid congestion, she said.

The government had earlier announced plans to reopen schools on September 7.

But many Greeks have still not returned from holiday, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

"We call on all parents to return home with their children in coming days... and to stay safe, limiting their contacts," Petsas said.

Related Topics

Education Water September All From Government Million

Recent Stories

&#039;Ithra Dubai&#039; announces launch of Plot 3 ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner reviews anti-dengue measures

2 minutes ago

Govt performance silenced opponents: Parliamentari ..

2 minutes ago

Multan Development Authority makes one window cell ..

2 minutes ago

Journalists, Including RIA Novosti Correspondent, ..

2 minutes ago

Delayed Serie A start for Inter Milan, Atalanta

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.