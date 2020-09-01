Greece delays school reopening to September 14

Greek schools will reopen on September 14, the education minister said on Tuesday, pushing the date a week back to allow people to return from holiday

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Greek schools will reopen on September 14, the education minister said on Tuesday, pushing the date a week back to allow people to return from holiday.

Masks will be compulsory in class and on board school buses, in addition to outdoors in congested areas, and will be provided for free.

Education Minister Niki Kerameus told a news conference classrooms and equipment would be regularly disinfected.

She said the delay would "allow for enough time after vacationers return, and limit the movement of asymptomatic persons".

Nearly five million masks will be provided for pupils and staff, officials had already said.

Random COVID-19 testing will also be carried out in schools, Kerameus said.

As an additional safety measure, Primary school children would also be provided with a free water bottle each, she said.

"Our children are safer in school... than on streets and squares, playing without rules," the minister said.

School trips and conferences are postponed, and class breaks will be rotated at different slots to avoid congestion, she said.

The government had earlier announced plans to reopen schools on September 7.

But many Greeks have still not returned from holiday, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

"We call on all parents to return home with their children in coming days... and to stay safe, limiting their contacts," Petsas said.