UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Dismisses Turkey's Claims About Migrants Being Killed At Border As Fake News

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 01:45 PM

Greece Dismisses Turkey's Claims About Migrants Being Killed at Border as Fake News

Greece has refuted Turkey's claims that two people died and one was severely injured at the hands of the Greek military as they attempted to cross the border into the European Union, saying that no shots had been fired

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Greece has refuted Turkey's claims that two people died and one was severely injured at the hands of the Greek military as they attempted to cross the border into the European Union, saying that no shots had been fired.

The claims were voiced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.

"No shots have been fired by Greek border forces against any individuals attempting to enter Greece illegally. The contrary amounts to no more than gross and deliberate misinformation: Fake news," Greek government spokesman Stelios Pestas wrote on Twitter.

Experts say that Europe appears to be on the cusp of a new migration crisis. Thousands of refugees have flocked to the Greek and Bulgarian borders after Turkey said it was no longer able to contain them as tensions in Syria's Idlib, with which Turkey shares a border, continue to heighten. Erdogan has maintained that Europe must share a part of the humanitarian burden.

Related Topics

Injured Syria Europe Turkey Twitter European Union Died Idlib Greece Tayyip Erdogan Border Government Refugee Share

Recent Stories

Explore the Philippines with Cebu Pacific’s thre ..

11 minutes ago

Amid tales of torture, Modi just offers his social ..

13 minutes ago

Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFI) Shariah ..

13 minutes ago

President House saves Rs 8.46 mln in utility bills ..

11 minutes ago

Pope 'tests negative for coronavirus': report

11 minutes ago

Diplomat says Sheikh Mohamed’s phone call to Chi ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.