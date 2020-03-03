(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Greece has refuted Turkey's claims that two people died and one was severely injured at the hands of the Greek military as they attempted to cross the border into the European Union, saying that no shots had been fired.

The claims were voiced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.

"No shots have been fired by Greek border forces against any individuals attempting to enter Greece illegally. The contrary amounts to no more than gross and deliberate misinformation: Fake news," Greek government spokesman Stelios Pestas wrote on Twitter.

Experts say that Europe appears to be on the cusp of a new migration crisis. Thousands of refugees have flocked to the Greek and Bulgarian borders after Turkey said it was no longer able to contain them as tensions in Syria's Idlib, with which Turkey shares a border, continue to heighten. Erdogan has maintained that Europe must share a part of the humanitarian burden.