Greece Doubles Imports From Russia After Imposition of Sanctions - Statistical Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Greece's imports of goods from Russia increased 2.25 times from January to November 2022 compared to the same period last year despite Western sanctions against Moscow, the Greek statistical office Elstat said Tuesday.

"During the period January-November 2022 the value of imports of Greece from Russia was 8,465.7 million Euros ($9.1 million) recording an increase of 125.3% in comparison with the period January ” November 2021 when it was 3,757.4 million euros," the statistical office said.

The value of exports from January to November 2022 was 148.1 million euros, down 18.8% compared to the same period last year, when the figure stood at 182.4 million euros.

The balance of bilateral trade from January to November 2022 was negative and reached 8.317 billion euros, while the bilateral trade deficit amounted to 3.

574 billion euros in the same period last year, according to the statistical office.

In November 2022, Greece imported Russian goods worth 715.7 million euros, up 29.2% compared to November 2021, when the figure stood at 554.1 million euros. The value of Greek exports to Russia in November 2022 was 10.9 million euros, down 52.0% from 22.7 million euros in November 2021. The trade deficit between Greece and Russia in November 2022 stood at 704.8 million euros.

For all of 2021, the total value of Greek imports from Russia was 4.302 billion euros, about half as much as in the first 11 months of 2022.

Earlier in January, Elstat reported that Greece's 11-months foreign trade deficit of 2022 exceeded 35 billion euros, increasing by 13 billion compared to the same period last year.