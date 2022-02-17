UrduPoint.com

Greece Easing Some COVID-Related Sanitary Restrictions - Health Minister

February 17, 2022

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Greece is easing a number of sanitary restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic: school trips are resuming, stadium occupancy is increasing from 10 to 50 percent, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said.

"At today's meeting, a commission of experts, at the request of the government, recommended lifting the ban on visitors to entertainment venues being able to have fun standing up. School tours are resuming, stadium occupancy will increase to 50 percent, and 20 percent of the staff in the private and public sector can work remotely (instead of 50 percent)," Plevris said.

"The proposal of the commission is accepted by the government, the details will be specified in the upcoming joint ministerial decision. New measures will be introduced from Saturday, February 19," he said.

Tough restrictions were imposed in Greece due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 from December 30, 2021. On January 27, 2022, some were lifted.

