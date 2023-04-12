Close
Greece, Egypt Discuss Electricity Interconnection Project - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to discuss strengthening their countries' strategic relations in various fields, including the GREGY Interconnector project, the prime minister's press service said on Tuesday.

The meeting was held in the Maximos Mansion, the Greek Prime Minister's official residence. The ministers discussed a wide range of issues, including international and regional developments of mutual interest, Egypt's relations with the European Union, and regional cooperation projects, including the initiative to transport electricity from northern Egypt to Europe via an undersea cable, the statement said.

Mitsotakis and Shoukry also exchanged opinions on the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya, as well as the situation in Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Shoukry also had a bilateral discussion with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias.

