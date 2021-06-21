Greece, Egypt to Be Connected With Underwater Electric Cable - Prime Minister

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday that underwater electric cable would soon be laid between Greece and Egypt to export "green" electricity to Europe

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday that underwater electric cable would soon be laid between Greece and Egypt to export "green" electricity to Europe.

"I attach great importance to the power link between Greece and Egypt using a high-capacity submarine cable that will export electricity exclusively from renewable sources to Greece and Europe. This is a green project, one of the largest in the southeastern Mediterranean, which will unite our states and continents," Mitsotakis said after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi in Cairo.

The minister added that the memorandum, which will outline the details of this deal, is almost ready.

"Therefore, the study of a project compatible with the European Agenda 2030 and necessary for the modernization of Egypt's energy sector can enter the final phase," Mitsotakis noted.

In December 2019, the European Commission launched the Green Deal project, aimed at a transition to a "greener" life in the European Union. The European Commission intends to present a number of initiatives and bills in the years to come within the Green Deal, as it seeks to make the EU economy climate-neutral by 2050.