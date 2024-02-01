Open Menu

Greece Expects More Chinese Tourists This Year: Official

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Greece expects more Chinese tourists this year: official

ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Greece expects more Chinese tourists this year by offering a tailored tourism product to suit the needs of the Chinese market, a Greek tourism official said here on Wednesday.

"We are creating a comprehensive tourism product that will move all Chinese visitors," Dimitris Fragakis, secretary general of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), told Xinhua in an exclusive interview.

China is an important market for Greece and the GNTO is cooperating with airlines, tour operators and media to promote Greek tourism, he said.

Greece is developing a special mixture of experiences for Chinese tourists and culture remains a pillar in this strategy, he said, adding that its unique civilization always plays a key role in promoting Greece as a tourism destination for Chinese visitors.

More direct flights connecting Athens to Beijing and Shanghai are also scheduled to facilitate their travel, he said.

"We are definitely very well-prepared to host them so that they can enjoy our country and come back," he said.

