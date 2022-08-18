Greece Expects Release of 2 Tankers Held by Iran in Coming Days - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Two Greek oil tankers held by the Iranian IRGC (the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) since the end of May are expected to be released in the coming days, Greek Kathimerini newspaper said on Thursday, citing informal diplomatic contacts.

The release will take place only after Iranian Lana tanker and its oil cargo, which was captured by the US authorities in Greece, leaves Greek waters and reaches international waters, according to the newspaper.

The Lana tanker was detained in mid-April in the Greek port of Karystos, where it was moored due to technical problems encountered en route from the Turkish port of Marmara Ereglisi. In response, Tehran seized two Greek oil tankers, Delta Poseidon Ð¸ Prudent Warrior, in the Arabian Gulf.

In mid-June, Lana was released by the Greek authorities, yet it could not leave the Greek waters due to financial claims from a tugboat company, which filed a lawsuit and demanded over $2.03 million. In early July, the issue was settled and the tanker was released and towed to the port of Piraeus and anchored there.

After judicial clashes and discussions between American, Greek and German authorities, the Greek Court decided to return the vessel to Tehran, along with 60,000 tonnes (metric tons) of crude oil (out of the total 104,134 tonnes carried by Lana), which had been seized and partially transferred to a Greek tanker for shipment to the United States.