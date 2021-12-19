UrduPoint.com

Greece Expects To Sign Final Deal With France On Belharra Purchase In Near Future

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 07:10 AM

Greece Expects to Sign Final Deal With France on Belharra Purchase in Near Future

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) The final agreement on Greece purchasing three French Belharra frigates will be signed within a few weeks, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

"The first six Rafale aircraft will land at Tanagra Air Base in January, and a final agreement on the three Belharra frigates will be signed over the next few weeks," Mitsotakis said on Saturday, during parliament debates on the 2022 state budget.

On September 28, Greece and France signed a bilateral Strategic Partnership Agreement. Under the deal, Greece purchased three French Belharra frigates with the option to buy one more in the future. In addition, the two countries agreed that Greece will buy 24 French Rafale fighter jets.

The Hellenic Navy expects that Belharra deliveries to Greece will be completed in 2025-2026.

