Greece Expects US to Address Turkish Drilling Off Cyprus - Prime Minister

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday that he expected Washington to address Turkey's actions in the Cypriot exclusive economic zone, which Athens deems illegal

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday that he expected Washington to address Turkey 's actions in the Cypriot exclusive economic zone, which Athens deems illegal.

Pompeo is visiting Greece from October 4-6, with the visit billed as an US attempt to promote regional security.

"The United States has a special interest in the Eastern Mediterranean region. Cyprus requires only the obvious, the implementation of international law. I expect the positive contribution from the United States, which will ultimately lead to a more constructive and productive environment in the region," Mitsotakis said.

Pompeo, after his meeting with the prime minister, wrote on Twitter that it was "a constructive discussion on economic reform, energy cooperation, & other issues.

#Greece is a pillar of stability in the region. The U.S. stands ready to partner with the new Greek government to build a prosperous future."

Tensions escalated in 2011 when the first gas deposits were discovered off the coast of Cyprus, Ankara rejects Nicosia's claims on the country's exclusive economic zone. In recent months, Turkey has sent ships to explore gas fields off the northeast coast of Cyprus, which it sees as its continental shelf. The move prompted harsh condemnation from Cyprus.

The Turkish drilling has been criticized by the United States and the European Union, which cut financial assistance to Ankara by $164 million in July. Washington has accused Ankara, its NATO ally, of instigating provocations, while Russia has urged both Turkey and Cyprus to show restraint.