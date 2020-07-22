UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 01:10 AM

Greece Expresses Protest Over Turkey's Seismic Research in Greek Waters, Appeals to UN, EU

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Greece has expressed protest over Turkey's plans to conduct seismic research in Greek waters, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that Athens had raised the issue in the EU, NATO and the United Nations.

The Turkish Oruc Reis vessel is expected to begin seismic survey south and east of the Greek island of Kastellorizo from July 21-August 2. In the meantime, Greek military officials have observed increased activity at Turkey's southern Aksaz naval base, as 15 vessels have reportedly left the facility. The Greek armed forces are on alert.

"Our embassy in Ankara has already protested to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, while our authorities have already raised this issue in the EU, NATO and the UN, as well as in the capitals of the permanent members of the UN Security Council," the Foreign Ministry said, calling on Turkey to immediately cease its illegal actions, which undermine peace and security in the region.

"The only path to stability in the region is to comply with international law," the statement read.

Brussels has urged Ankara to reconsider its actions and both Greece and Cyprus have called on the European Union to expand sanctions against Turkey in connection to its drilling activity in territory that Cyprus considers being part of its exclusive economic zone.

