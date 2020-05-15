UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Extends Ban On Air Traffic With 7 European Countries Over COVID-19 - Authorities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

Greece Extends Ban on Air Traffic With 7 European Countries Over COVID-19 - Authorities

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Greece has extended the suspension of air traffic with Albania, Italy, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom introduced in late March over the epidemiological situation, the Greek Civil Aviation Authority said on Friday, adding that the temporary entry ban for non-European citizens also remains in force.

"To protect passengers and citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic, the suspension of all passenger flights to and from Greece to Italy, Spain, the UK and the Netherlands was extended until 23:59 [20:59 GMT] on May 31," the authority said in a statement, adding that the ban on air traffic with Albania, Turkey and North Macedonia was extended until June 14.

According to the statement, the arrival and departure of international flights until June 1 is allowed only at the Athens Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport. Domestic flights will be gradually resumed from May 18.

The temporary entry ban for non-European citizens will be in force until 23:59 on May 31, the authority added.

The ban does not apply to cargo flights, ambulance and humanitarian aid, return flights with crew members only, as well as state, emergency, military flights and those repatriating Greek citizens.

Meanwhile, the epidemiological situation in Greece is stabilizing, and the authorities started implementing their plan on easing COVID-19 restrictions on May 4.

So far, Greece has confirmed a total of 2,810 cases of the disease with 40 of them being registered over the past 24 hours, which is four times higher than the day before. The sharp increase is connected with the spread of infection in a gypsy village in central Greece, where 35 cases were detected. At the same time, the daily increase remains below 100 since April 21.

Meanwhile, four new fatalities have been reported over the past day, bringing the total death toll to 160.

Related Topics

UK Turkey Traffic Athens Same Spain Albania Italy United Kingdom Macedonia Netherlands Greece March April May June All From Airport

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

2 hours ago

Widow of Terrorist Behind Paris 2015 Attacks May B ..

27 minutes ago

ONS Says 15% of UK's Frontline Workers at Risk Fro ..

27 minutes ago

Rosneft Largest Beneficiary of Ruble Weakening as ..

27 minutes ago

Ministry launches NMRF and guidelines of OHCHR

27 minutes ago

AJK CDC approves RS. 2406.5 million four mega dev ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.