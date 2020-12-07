Greece Extends Coronavirus Lockdown to January 7 - Government Spokesman

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Greece has extended the coronavirus lockdown to January 7, with schools, restaurants, entertainment facilities and ski centers set to be closed, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday.

Movement between regions will be banned, and the curfew will remain in place, Petsas added.

New announcements related to operation of churches, hairdressing saloons and shops will be made late this week, the spokesman added.

"We see stabilization and a slight drop in incidence. However, the pace is still slow, which makes the government choose a safer way to resume normal life. We will act more slowly, but steadily," Petsas explained.