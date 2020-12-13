UrduPoint.com
Greece Extends Entry Permission For Russians Until January 7 - Government

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 05:10 AM

Greece Extends Entry Permission for Russians Until January 7 - Government

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) Greece is extending entry permission for up to 500 Russian citizens per week, provided that they test negative for COVID-19 and have all the necessary documents, a relevant decision was published by the Government Gazette on Sunday.

The entry permission is being extended until January 7, 2021. The entry conditions remain the same: up to 500 Russian citizens per week are allowed to arrive in Greece via airports in Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion.

The passengers must demonstrate negative coronavirus test results, received no earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival.

A test can also be taken at the airport, in that case passengers are required to self-isolate until they get their test results.

Russian nationals arriving in Greece must also fill out a Passenger Locator Form (PLF), providing all the contact information for their stay in Greece.

Greece started to allow entry for up to 500 Russian citizens per week on September 7. Since then, the entry permission has been extended several times.

A coronavirus quarantine will be in force in Greece until January 7. The restrictions, introduced amid a surge in infection rates, include a curfew and strict mask wearing rules.

