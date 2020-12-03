Greece extends lockdown to December 14

UrduPoint.com
Greece said Thursday it will extend a coronavirus lockdown by a week to December 14, citing persistently high infection rates

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Greece said Thursday it will extend a coronavirus lockdown by a week to December 14, citing persistently high infection rates.

"The epidemiological burden remains high," government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters as he announced the extension.

After weathering the first wave of the pandemic with relatively low fatalities compared to other European countries, Greece has been hit with scores of deaths daily in recent months.

More than 2,600 people have died of the virus, including nearly 90 on Wednesday, and over 600 people are in intensive care.

Nearly 2,200 new infections were announced Wednesday.

Imposed on November 7 for three weeks, the lockdown had already been extended by a week to December 7.

