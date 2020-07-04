UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Extends Migrant Camps Lockdown Despite Criticism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 07:01 PM

Greece extends migrant camps lockdown despite criticism

Greece on Saturday announced another extension of a coronavirus lockdown on its teeming migrant camps, despite criticism it was misusing the pandemic to limit the movement of migrants

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Greece on Saturday announced another extension of a coronavirus lockdown on its teeming migrant camps, despite criticism it was misusing the pandemic to limit the movement of migrants.

The lockdown on camps began on March 21 and is now extended till July 19, the migration ministry said.

Migrants can leave the camps from 07:00 am to 21:00 pm only in groups of less than 10 and no more than 150 people per hour, it said.

Marco Sandrone, coordinator of the medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) at the Moria refugee camp on Lesbos, had blasted these extensions.

"The reason for the lockdown (in the camps) cannot be associated with public health," he told AFP earlier, pointing out that there were no cases in the camps.

Greece, with 192 coronavirus deaths, has so far not been as badly hit as many other European countries -- and there have been no deaths in the migrant camps.

But the presence of more than 32,000 asylum seekers on the five Aegean islands -- in camps with a capacity of 5,400 -- has caused major friction with local communities.

The government is transferring thousands of migrants to the mainland, as the country began letting in foreign visitors for the tourist season.

Related Topics

Greece March July From Government Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS identifies SARS-CoV-2 genome from patients’ ..

1 hour ago

Make a Wish Foundation UAE grants wishes of 300 ch ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Energy launches platform for businesse ..

2 hours ago

EPA opens registrations for Emirates Publishers Em ..

2 hours ago

HCHF commends UN Security Council&#039;s worldwide ..

2 hours ago

65 police officers reshuffled in Faisalabad

51 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.