UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Extends Quarantine In Migrant Center On Chios Island To November 4 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:05 PM

Greece Extends Quarantine in Migrant Center on Chios Island to November 4 - Reports

The Greek Migration Ministry on Thursday extended the coronavirus-related lockdown on the VIAL migrant reception center on the Aegean island of Chios to November 4, media has reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Greek Migration Ministry on Thursday extended the coronavirus-related lockdown on the VIAL migrant reception center on the Aegean island of Chios to November 4, media has reported.

The quarantine on VIAL was imposed on October 14 after numerous camp residents tested positive for COVID-19 and was due to expire on Wednesday.

According to Greece's Kathimerini newspaper, the decision to extend the lockdown was jointly approved by the Greek health, migration and citizen protection authorities.

Many NGOs have raised concerns over the poor sanitation conditions in Greek reception centers, as migrants are unable to follow social distancing measures and adhere to the World Health Organization guidelines amid the pandemic. The situation is further complicated by the fact that over a third of residents in many camps on the Aegean islands are minors.

Related Topics

World Poor Greece October November Media

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel sign Memorandum of Understanding on mu ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Al Suhub Rest House project i ..

6 minutes ago

My father kept working while accompanying my mothe ..

21 minutes ago

Multi-pronged circular debt capping plan being imp ..

1 minute ago

Tanzania hit by recent IS attack near Mozambique b ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 22 Oct 2020

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.