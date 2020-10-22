Greece Extends Quarantine in Migrant Center on Chios Island to November 4 - Reports

The Greek Migration Ministry on Thursday extended the coronavirus-related lockdown on the VIAL migrant reception center on the Aegean island of Chios to November 4, media has reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Greek Migration Ministry on Thursday extended the coronavirus-related lockdown on the VIAL migrant reception center on the Aegean island of Chios to November 4, media has reported.

The quarantine on VIAL was imposed on October 14 after numerous camp residents tested positive for COVID-19 and was due to expire on Wednesday.

According to Greece's Kathimerini newspaper, the decision to extend the lockdown was jointly approved by the Greek health, migration and citizen protection authorities.

Many NGOs have raised concerns over the poor sanitation conditions in Greek reception centers, as migrants are unable to follow social distancing measures and adhere to the World Health Organization guidelines amid the pandemic. The situation is further complicated by the fact that over a third of residents in many camps on the Aegean islands are minors.