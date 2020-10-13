Greece Extends Quota of 500 Russian Arrivals Per Week Until October 25

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The Greek authorities have extended entry permission for up to 500 Russian citizens per week until October 25 if they have a negative coronavirus test, hotel voucher or documents that indicate their temporary residence in the country.

The relevant announcement was published by the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority.

"The civil aviation authority informs that the air transport directive for Russia (permanent residents) will be extended until October 25, 2020, which provides for entry of up to 500 passengers per week only with a negative test result for COVID-19 at the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion.

In any case, permanent residents of Russia arriving in Greece will have to repeatedly undergo tests for COVID-19," the statement said.

All arriving passengers are required to fill out the electronic Passenger Locator Form, indicating their contact details in Greece.

Greece has started to allow entry for up to 500 Russian citizens per week on September 7. The first decision was valid until September 21, then

was extended until October 5 and again until October 12. However, there were actually no direct flights between Russia and Greece.