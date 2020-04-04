Greece Extends Self-Isolation Regime, Upholds Restrictions on Movement Until April 27

The Greek authorities extended the self-isolation regime in the country and upheld restrictions on movement of citizens until April 27, Greece's Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias said on Saturday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The Greek authorities extended the self-isolation regime in the country and upheld restrictions on movement of citizens until April 27, Greece's Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias said on Saturday.

"Due to the unity and discipline of the vast majority of citizens, we see a picture of the epidemic's development, which is different from ones in other countries in Europe and the world. This result may change in the coming days and weeks. To ensure it, we must preserve the restrictions with the same patience. The ministers of civil protection, internal affairs and health have unanimously decided to extend the temporary restriction on the movement of citizens until 6 a.

m. on April 27 [3 a. m. GMT] to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. We have three more weeks of hard work and patience ahead," Hardalias said.

Earlier in the day, the spokesman for the country's Health Ministry, Sotiris Tsiodras, said that the number of coronavirus disease cases in Greece reached 1,673 after 60 new patients tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, nine people have died from the disease over the past day, bringing the death toll to 68.

According to Tsiodras, 92 infected people have been placed in intensive care units.