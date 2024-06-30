Greece Fighting Dozens Of Wildfires Braces For Worse To Come
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) A large wildfire broke out southeast of Athens on Sunday afternoon, amid warnings that the worst of the summer heat is yet to come.
Accustomed to scorching summers, Greece faces a tough wildfire season after its warmest winter and earliest heatwave on record, with temperatures hitting 44°C (111°F).
According to Athens news Agency, the fire started in Keratea district Sunday morning and was burning close to houses, while strong winds were blowing in the area.
Ertnews channel reported that at least three houses were completely destroyed by the fire.
Some 140 firefighters, with teams of forest commandos, 39 vehicles, eight helicopters and nine aircrafts were working to control the flames.
The emergency alert system 112 was activated, urging residents to evacuate from six areas in total near the capital.
It came a day after another wildfire had erupted in the same area, sparking evacuation orders but was later successfully controlled.
Separately, a large wildfire broke out on Serifos island on Saturday afternoon, but was also been brought under control by firefighters early Sunday.
"All of southwestern Serifos has burned. We are talking about an area where the fire stopped at the sea," Serifos mayor Konstantinos Revintis told MEGA tv.
The fire caused damage to houses, cottages, warehouses and chapels, according to the mayor.
The Fire Danger Forecast Map issued for Sunday by the Civil Protection Ministry predicted a very high category 4 risk of fire for Attica, the Peloponnese, Crete, the North and South Aegean Regions, and central Greece.
A wildfire ignited Saturday afternoon in the area of Mount Parnitha-- known as "the lungs of Athens" -- was controlled Saturday evening with the help of reinforcements from other regions as well as volunteer firefighters.
More than forty wildfires erupted across Saturday in Greece with wind speeds exceeding 100 kilometres (62 miles) per hour, according to fire brigade sources.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on Greeks to brace for a difficult wildfire season in his weekly Facebook post on Sunday.
"The difficult times are still ahead of us. Our effort is continuous. In this effort, our allies are new tools that build a new culture of prevention and responsibility," he said.
"The fire in Parnitha was extremely difficult, but it was detected immediately thanks to aerial surveillance with drones that we have implemented this year for the forests and mountainous areas of Attica," he added.
kan/cw/rox
Meta
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From World
-
France votes in crucial polls as far right eyes power50 minutes ago
-
Fighting rages in Gaza City's Shujaiya for fourth day2 hours ago
-
Russia claims two more east Ukrainian villages2 hours ago
-
Djokovic battles to save legacy of Wimbledon's golden generation2 hours ago
-
England drop Bairstow for first two Tests against the West Indies2 hours ago
-
Five dead after storms lash France, Switzerland2 hours ago
-
Richard wins all-around at US Olympic gymnastics trials, punches ticket to Paris3 hours ago
-
Caribbean braces for 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Beryl3 hours ago
-
Two dead, one missing after Swiss landslide: police3 hours ago
-
End of an era as India faces T20 future without Kohli, Rohit3 hours ago
-
England drop Bairstow for first two Tests against the West Indies3 hours ago
-
England squad to play West Indies in first two Tests3 hours ago