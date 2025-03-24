Greece Finds Situation In Turkey 'worrying'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Greece warned the political situation in neighbouring Turkey was "worrying" in the wake of the arrest of Istanbul's powerful opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a government spokesman said on Monday.
The undermining of the rule of law and civil liberties "cannot be tolerated," spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said.
He added that Ankara would have to provide "convincing answers... for any alleged violation of these principles".
The spokesman also warned that current conditions would complicate the organisation of an upcoming meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan.
"It is becoming difficult, as you understand, to organise the High Council of Cooperation between Greece and Turkey immediately in Ankara," he said.
No exact date has been officially announced for this meeting, which is part of efforts ongoing since December 2023 aimed at rapprochement of the two historic regional rivals, which are both NATO partners.
Greek daily Kathimerini had nonetheless reported April 8 as the date for a meeting between the two leaders.
Imamoglu is widely seen as Erdogan's strongest potential political challenger. His arrest has sparked nights of street protests on a scale unseen in Turkey since 2013.
Greece finds situation in Turkey 'worrying'
