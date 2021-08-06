Greece fires claim first deaths as Turkey under pressure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Fires raging in Greece claimed their first two lives on Friday during a punishing heatwave, while devastating wildfires in neighbouring Turkey piled pressure on the Turkish government

Afidnes, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Fires raging in Greece claimed their first two lives on Friday during a punishing heatwave, while devastating wildfires in neighbouring Turkey piled pressure on the Turkish government.

Greece and Turkey have been fighting blaze upon blaze over the past week, hit by the region's worst heatwave in decades, a disaster that officials and experts have linked to increasingly frequent and intense weather events caused by climate change.

A UN draft report seen by AFP has warned that the Mediterranean region, which it called a "climate change hotspot," will be hit by fiercer heatwaves, droughts and fires supercharged by rising temperatures.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated in both countries as temperatures hover between 40 to 45 degrees Celsius (104 to 113 Fahrenheit).

A 38-year-old man from Ippokrateio, a town north of Athens hit by giant flames, died in hospital on Friday after being hit by a falling electric pole as he was riding a moped, the health ministry said.

In the nearby town of Krioneri, Konstantinos Michalos, the president of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was found unconscious in a factory and was transported to hospital where he was also confirmed dead, a hospital source said.

They are the first two deaths recorded from the fires in Greece, while 18 people have been injured, most with respiratory problems or minor burns. Two volunteer firefighters have been hospitalised in a critical condition, local media reported.

In Turkey, some eight people have been killed and dozens more hospitalised during 10 days of fire.

- 'Powder keg' - "Our country is facing an extremely critical situation," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

"We're facing unprecedented conditions after several days of heatwave have turned the country into a powder keg." North of Athens, a fierce blaze tore through vast areas of pine forest, forcing yet more evacuations of villages overnight and blowing thick, choking smoke all over the Greek capital.

Text alerts were sent out to people in Athens warning of "extreme fire danger in the coming days".

In the small town of Afidnes, 30 kilometres (12 miles) north of the capital, firefighters were seen standing on their truck in the dead of night, dousing flames that leapt high above them.

In the morning, the fires had left desolation in their wake -- burnt cars, trees, and houses destroyed.

In nearby Krioneri, the fire scorched homes, businesses and factories.

"The fire is uncontrollable," said resident Vassiliki Papapanagiotis. "I don't want to leave, my whole life is here." Part of a motorway linking Athens to the north of the country has been shut down as a precaution.

Around 5,000 residents and tourists were evacuated in the southern Peloponnese town of Gytheio, the ERT channel reported.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said that out of 99 fires reported on Thursday, 56 were still active.

At least 450 Greek firefighters were fighting the blaze, along with water-dropping air support and reinforcements from France, Switzerland, Romania, Sweden, Israel and Cyprus.