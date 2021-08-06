UrduPoint.com

Greece Fires Claim First Deaths As Turkey Under Pressure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 09:34 PM

Greece fires claim first deaths as Turkey under pressure

Fires raging in Greece claimed their first two lives on Friday during a punishing heatwave, while devastating wildfires in neighbouring Turkey piled pressure on the Turkish government

Afidnes, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Fires raging in Greece claimed their first two lives on Friday during a punishing heatwave, while devastating wildfires in neighbouring Turkey piled pressure on the Turkish government.

Greece and Turkey have been fighting blaze upon blaze over the past week, hit by the region's worst heatwave in decades, a disaster that officials and experts have linked to increasingly frequent and intense weather events caused by climate change.

A UN draft report seen by AFP has warned that the Mediterranean region, which it called a "climate change hotspot," will be hit by fiercer heatwaves, droughts and fires supercharged by rising temperatures.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated in both countries as temperatures hover between 40 to 45 degrees Celsius (104 to 113 Fahrenheit).

A 38-year-old man from Ippokrateio, a town north of Athens hit by giant flames, died in hospital on Friday after being hit by a falling electric pole as he was riding a moped, the health ministry said.

In the nearby town of Krioneri, Konstantinos Michalos, the president of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was found unconscious in a factory and was transported to hospital where he was also confirmed dead, a hospital source said.

They are the first two deaths recorded from the fires in Greece, while 18 people have been injured, most with respiratory problems or minor burns. Two volunteer firefighters have been hospitalised in a critical condition, local media reported.

In Turkey, some eight people have been killed and dozens more hospitalised during 10 days of fire.

- 'Powder keg' - "Our country is facing an extremely critical situation," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

"We're facing unprecedented conditions after several days of heatwave have turned the country into a powder keg." North of Athens, a fierce blaze tore through vast areas of pine forest, forcing yet more evacuations of villages overnight and blowing thick, choking smoke all over the Greek capital.

Text alerts were sent out to people in Athens warning of "extreme fire danger in the coming days".

In the small town of Afidnes, 30 kilometres (12 miles) north of the capital, firefighters were seen standing on their truck in the dead of night, dousing flames that leapt high above them.

In the morning, the fires had left desolation in their wake -- burnt cars, trees, and houses destroyed.

In nearby Krioneri, the fire scorched homes, businesses and factories.

"The fire is uncontrollable," said resident Vassiliki Papapanagiotis. "I don't want to leave, my whole life is here." Part of a motorway linking Athens to the north of the country has been shut down as a precaution.

Around 5,000 residents and tourists were evacuated in the southern Peloponnese town of Gytheio, the ERT channel reported.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said that out of 99 fires reported on Thursday, 56 were still active.

At least 450 Greek firefighters were fighting the blaze, along with water-dropping air support and reinforcements from France, Switzerland, Romania, Sweden, Israel and Cyprus.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Weather Fire Prime Minister United Nations Israel Motorway Turkey France Died Athens Man Romania Switzerland Sweden Cyprus Greece Chamber Commerce Media All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Spanish Police Arrest Right-Wing Radical for Setti ..

Spanish Police Arrest Right-Wing Radical for Setting Fire to Podemos Office

2 minutes ago
 Afghanistan 'Absolutely Confident' It Will Withsta ..

Afghanistan 'Absolutely Confident' It Will Withstand Extra Taliban Pressure - En ..

2 minutes ago
 PUC, IHC delegation to visit Sadiqabad to express ..

PUC, IHC delegation to visit Sadiqabad to express solidarity with Hindu communit ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI govt introduces reforms to improve PFA's opera ..

PTI govt introduces reforms to improve PFA's operational capacity: Chief Ministe ..

6 minutes ago
 Federal capital with 452 new COVID-19 cases record ..

Federal capital with 452 new COVID-19 cases records highest surge in two months

6 minutes ago
 Canada Border Staff Begin Job Action, Last-Ditch T ..

Canada Border Staff Begin Job Action, Last-Ditch Talks with Government Ongoing - ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.