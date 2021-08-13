Greece fires under control: fire department

(@FahadShabbir)

Fires burning for over a week that caused Greece's worst ecological disaster in decades were finally placed under control Friday, the fire department said

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Fires burning for over a week that caused Greece's worst ecological disaster in decades were finally placed under control Friday, the fire department said.

"As of yesterday, there is no major active front, just scattered pockets," a fire department spokesman told AFP.