Greece Fires Under Control: Fire Department
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:37 PM
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Fires burning for over a week that caused Greece's worst ecological disaster in decades were finally placed under control Friday, the fire department said.
"As of yesterday, there is no major active front, just scattered pockets," a fire department spokesman told AFP.