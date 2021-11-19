UrduPoint.com

Greece, France To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation On Security - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 10:40 PM

Greece, France to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation on Security - Authorities

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian in Athens on Friday where they discussed strengthening the bilateral relations with the focus on security and economy in the framework of the Strategic Partnership Agreement, the Greek Prime Minister's office said on Friday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian in Athens on Friday where they discussed strengthening the bilateral relations with the focus on security and economy in the framework of the Strategic Partnership Agreement, the Greek Prime Minister's office said on Friday.

"Pathways on strengthening the bilateral relations on multiple levels with the focus on security and economy in the framework of Greece-France Strategic Partnership Agreement were discussed", the statement read.

Le Drian is currently in Greece taking part in the quadrilateral meeting in the format of 3+1 with Egypt and Cyprus as other counterparts to discuss regional and international issues.

During the meeting, Mitsotakis noted that Strategic Partnership Agreement took the bilateral relations of two states to a historically high level.

Moreover, during the meeting of Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, both parties criticized European states supplying arms to states threatening other countries with force.

According to Dendias, Greece would like other European states to follow the French lead in not supplying hostile states with weapons, threatening other countries (especially EU) with force and destabilizing the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Dendias noted that while Greece receives defense weaponry from France, it contributes to regional security, and the Greece-France Strategic Partnership Agreement does not threaten any state and is not directed against specific states.

On September 28, Greece and France signed a bilateral Strategic Partnership Agreement. Under the agreement, Greece purchased three French Belharra frigates with the option to buy one more in the future. In addition, Greece and France agreed that Greece will buy 24 French Rafale fighter jets.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Egypt France Athens Buy Lead Cyprus Greece September From Agreement

Recent Stories

Russian Citizen Nikitin May Be Deported From US in ..

Russian Citizen Nikitin May Be Deported From US in Early December - Lawyer

1 minute ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Initiative Not t ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Initiative Not to Recognize Putin's Possible 2 ..

1 minute ago
 W.House says Biden has 'resumed his duties' after ..

W.House says Biden has 'resumed his duties' after brief power transfer

1 minute ago
 Babar pays tribute to childhood inspiration AB de ..

Babar pays tribute to childhood inspiration AB de Villiers

1 minute ago
 Austria to impose partial lockdown, mandatory jabs ..

Austria to impose partial lockdown, mandatory jabs

22 minutes ago
 Young people more optimistic about the world than ..

Young people more optimistic about the world than older generations - UNICEF

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.