Greece Gets First 2 F-16 Vipers From US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The Greek air force received on Monday the first two upgraded F-16 fighters, called F-16 Vipers, from the United States as part of a large defense contract with Lockheed Martin.

"The first two of a total of 83 Viper aircraft that will eventually be delivered to the Air Force will make it even stronger," Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said at the handover ceremony.

The planes were flown to the Greek air base in Tanagra, northwest of Athens. The air force will receive the rest of the upgraded F-16 jets by the end of 2027.

The US manufacturer Lockheed Martin rolled out F-16V jets a decade ago. They feature enhancements including an active electronically scanned array radar, an upgraded mission computer and architecture, and improvements to the cockpit.