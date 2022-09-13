UrduPoint.com

Greece Gets First 2 F-16 Vipers From US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Greece Gets First 2 F-16 Vipers From US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The Greek air force received on Monday the first two upgraded F-16 fighters, called F-16 Vipers, from the United States as part of a large defense contract with Lockheed Martin.

"The first two of a total of 83 Viper aircraft that will eventually be delivered to the Air Force will make it even stronger," Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said at the handover ceremony.

The planes were flown to the Greek air base in Tanagra, northwest of Athens. The air force will receive the rest of the upgraded F-16 jets by the end of 2027.

The US manufacturer Lockheed Martin rolled out F-16V jets a decade ago. They feature enhancements including an active electronically scanned array radar, an upgraded mission computer and architecture, and improvements to the cockpit.

Related Topics

Athens United States From

Recent Stories

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for ..

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for Special Master - Court Filing

2 hours ago
 Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker ..

Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker Discuss Clashes in Tripoli - ..

2 hours ago
 UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain ..

UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain Deal Will Be Prolonged After ..

2 hours ago
 ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Rest ..

ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Restored - IAEA

2 hours ago
 Four bodies with 'torture signs' in recaptured vil ..

Four bodies with 'torture signs' in recaptured village: Kyiv

2 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Chennai results

Tennis: WTA Chennai results

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.