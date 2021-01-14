Greece green-lights luxury tourism development project on Skorpios Island

UrduPoint.com
ATHENS (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Greek government has approved a 165-million-euro (200 million U.S. Dollars) tourism development project on Skorpios Island in western Greece, the Development and Investments Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The small island in the Ionian Sea will be further developed by its current owner, the family of Russian businessman Dmitry Rybolovlev, with the full support of the government, Greek Minister of Development and Investments Adonis Georgiadis said in an e-mailed press release.

Under the development plan, existing buildings on the island will be upgraded, new construction units including a helipad and sports facilities will be added, and the island's ports will be expanded.

Scheduled to be completed in 2024, the project will create new job positions and benefit the Greek economy, according to the press release.

